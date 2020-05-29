Financial boost offered for Wellington performing artists - Dame Malvina Major Foundation

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 13:51

The Dame Malvina Major Foundation is offering talented young performing artists with a connection to Wellington up to $10,000 through its Arts Excellence Awards.

Using funds raised from the community by the Wellington Committee of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation, the awards will be made to young Wellingtonians of outstanding ability and development potential in the performing arts, as selected by independent assessors.

Last year’s recipients were conductor Vincent Hardaker, soprano Pasquale Orchard and ballet dancer Macy Cook.

George Troup, Chair of the Wellington Committee, said the Committee’s focus was on supporting the development of young emerging artists in the Wellington region.

"We’ve been distributing Arts Excellence Awards annually to young performers since 2010 and have been able to assist some highly talented applicants right across the performing arts sector.

"With the pressure artists under as a result of COVID-19, this funding is timely, and will make a meaningful contribution towards young performers’ training or tuition as they forge a career in the performing arts."

Applications close on Friday 19 June. For more information and how to apply visit www.dmmfoundation.org.nz.