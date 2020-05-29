Winners Announced for 2020 NZ Children's Music Awards

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 16:42

APRA AMCOS and Recorded Music NZ are all wiggly with excitement to announce the winners for the 2020 NZ Children’s Music Awards - celebrating music written for children.

APRA Best Children's Song - Kath Bee and Doug Stenhouse for I Love Life (feat. Joelle)

Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa / Best Children’s Music Artist- Anika Moa

NZ On Air Best Children's Music Video - The Nukes for Worms, video by Parry Jones and Christian Tjandrawinata

The awards were held this afternoon (Friday 29 May) on TV2 + 1 (Home Learning TV) and streamed via K iwi Kids Music. Hosted by Suzy Cato, the awards were opened with a waiata with finalists and winners presented by adorable kiwi kids.

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern made a special appearance congratulating all those nominated for awards and commenting on the strong NZ music industry. She went on to add, "I know from personal first-hand experience, just how much it is appreciated by young New Zealanders"

Also presented was the inaugural Baysting Prize for Children’s Champion to Arthur Baysting. The award is to acknowledge significant and outstanding contribution to the development and wellbeing of New Zealand tamariki, through the creation of or support for music, TV programmes, films, videos, live shows, books, education, or advocacy.

"Arthur was such an important part of the music community, and a particular advocate and guiding light in the children's music world. We miss him dearly, and are very happy to announce that the inaugural Baysting Prize has gone to Arthur's family, in his memory and to mark his legacy." says APRA’s Anthony Healey

Presented by Recorded Music NZ, APRA NZ and NZ On Air, the awards have the support of Kiwi Kids Music, the national association of children’s songwriters, creators and producers. Formed by some of the most passionate creators of music for Kiwi Kids and currently chaired by Suzy Cato, the association supports NZ children’s music creators and seeks to advance the potential of all our children to live healthy fulfilling lives.

NZ On Air have created a spotify playlist celebrating this years finalists available here.

A little bit about our winners:

Anika Moa is an Aotearoa multi-award winning recording artist, children’s entertainer, television and radio presenter and mÄmÄ of four! In a career spanning over 20 years, she has released six studio albums, including three wildly successful children’s albums, Songs For Bubbas, inspired by all the tamariki she keeps on having! Having won 6 Tui already, this year saw the release of ‘Songs for Bubbas 3’ for which she is nominated.

Kath Bee's songs have provided the soundtrack, to the lives of a generation of Kiwi Kids. A three-time APRA Children’s Video of the Year winner, this is her second year in a row as Song of the Year finalist. She wrote ‘I Love Life’ after seeing a picture, drawn by 7-year old Joelle Noar, on Facebook. Five years later, after joining forces with Producer, Doug Stenhouse, the song was ready for vocals and who better than Joelle herself, now a very talented and musically experienced 12-year old. Also from Nelson, Joelle has appeared in many musicals and is pursuing a career in acting and singing.

The Nukes are Aotearoa’s most beloved and enduring ‘original ukulele trio’.

For more than 10 years this unlikely league of musical miscreants has traipsed around Australasia, bringing joy and harmony to all they encounter. With 3 compelling albums of their self-penned tunes as proof of their creative endeavours, the trio of Dave Parker, Mike Burrows and Ben Collier present music that is original quirky and very kiwi. Great song-writing, musicianship and 3-part harmony combine to create a truly memorable, entertaining experience.