Music industry welcomes government support in the wake of COVID-19

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 17:07

The New Zealand music industry today welcomed the government’s announcement of a package of measures to support the arts and culture sector back to recovery following the impact of COVID-19.

The package will create a jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds, including $16.5 million for a New Zealand Music Recovery Fund specifically directed at the contemporary popular music industry. This includes $7.1m to boost NZ on Air’s New Music programmes, $5m for a Live Music Touring Fund to support NZ acts on the domestic circuit as alert levels permit, $3m immediate support for music venues to have safe environments for audiences, workers and artists, to be administered by the NZ Music Commission, and $1.4m to help musicians recoup lost income via Outward Sound and NZ Music Month.

The package is part of a series of announcements affecting the music sector. Yesterday the government announced a package including increased funding for Creative NZ, and further work is underway on support for mass events such as concerts and music festivals. Further details are available from:

Ministry for Culture and Heritage: https://mch.govt.nz/regenerating-arts-culture-and-heritage-sector

The Music Commission: https://nzmusic.org.nz/news/commission/nz-music-commission-welcomes-music-sector-recovery/

NZ On Air: https://www.nzonair.govt.nz/news/funding-boost-music-ears-musicians-and-fans/

Damian Vaughan of Recorded Music New Zealand said:

Music has always had the power to unite and to heal us and many kiwis have found comfort in New Zealand music in these unprecedented times. At the same time, covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the music industry, stopping live performances and reducing licence revenue. The government’s package will help the industry to recover, supporting the 3000 people employed in Aotearoa’s music industry, from artists and songwriters, to the small businesses, technicians and crew who support them.

Anthony Healey of APRA AMCOS said:

This government recognises the value that music brings to the economy and to New Zealanders in times of crisis. They’ve recognised particularly, in the case of live music, that it was the first industry to be impacted and will be the last to recover. They’ve recognised how important it is to New Zealand.

The whole creative sector will be critical to New Zealand’s recovery. We will, more than ever need to hear our stories, see ourselves on screen and be healed by our music. To support and recognise those who make our music and art is a very important step.

Brent Eccles of NZ Promoters Association said:

The New Zealand Promoters Association joins with Recorded New Zealand Music and APRA AMCOS to thank the Government for the industry support package announced today. We appreciate the time they have taken to fully understand the depth and breadth of the New Zealand entertainment industry, from the artists, managers, promoters, and all its suppliers, to see just how badly it has been affected by the Covid-19 shutdown. While this package represents a boost for the music ecosystem, we await the details of possible government support for mass events such as music concerts and festivals, which are being considered separately. We are all looking forward to bringing back the music!