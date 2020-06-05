Jason Marks releases single 'Chicken Pickin'

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 15:19

Jason Mark hails from Jarvis Bay, South Coast of NSW where he currently lives with his wife Jan. He regularly performs as a soloist and with other artists around the South Coast of NSW and at Music Festivals. Jason's loves to perform live.

He is a multi-talented musician who writes and performs his own songs, plays a number of instruments (Guitar Piano and Drums) and has played in a number of bands up and down the east coast of Australia, as well as multiple tours throughout SouthEast Asia during the 1990’s. After taking quite a few years off from music to raise six children with his wife Jan, he is now proud to be releasing his first solo album "No Bad Days" in 2020.

Jason is excited to release his lead out single ‘Chicken Pickin’ with it's blue grass edged, feel good flavour, from his soon to be released debut album ‘No Bad Days’.

Jason said "I wanted to write a humorous song and at that time I was also learning a country guitar picking style called Chicken Pickin’, my wife and I also have chickens, and the song just came out of that. It’s a good-time country song."

Official Music video on Youtube:https://youtu.be/sWVY0h6ZHhQNEW RELEASE JASON MARK - CHICKEN PICKIN’

Bandcamp: https://jasonmarkmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JasonMarkMusic/