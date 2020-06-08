Coronation Street catches up on TVNZ 1

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 11:11

On June 10, Coronation Street Catchup airing weekday afternoons on TVNZ 1 will meet the channel’s fast-tracked primetime episodes.

In 2018, TVNZ announced it would broadcast fast-tracked episodes of Coronation Street on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings on TVNZ 1. The move was based on Kiwi fans’ feedback - viewers wanted to watch their favourite programme in line with the UK and be part of the global conversation around the popular soap.

Not all viewers were ready to skip forward though, so a separate episode stream, dubbed Coronation Street Catchup was launched 1pm Monday to Friday for viewers who wanted to see all the storylines through.

At the beginning of this project, these daytime viewers were 18-months behind those watching in primetime. TVNZ has been gradually catching the daytime viewers up by broadcasting every weekday… and now the two streams are finally joining up!

From June 10, Coronation Street will broadcast Wednesday Thursday and Fridays, 1pm and 9.30pm. Episodes will debut in primetime as usual, with a repeat now occurring at 1pm the following day (Friday’s primetime episodes will air the following Wednesday in daytime). Episodes will also be available OnDemand for viewers who prefer to watch online too.

Production of Coronation Street in the UK remains on hiatus due to Covid-19. ITV are releasing three new 30min episodes per week to ensure the programme can continue consistently during the UK’s lockdown, rather than stopping abruptly. As we follow right behind the UK, this decision impacts our broadcast too, resulting in 30min episodes rather than the usual 1-hour double episode block. TVNZ is keeping in touch with ITV to understand when production will be back up and running.