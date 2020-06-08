SkyCity New Zealand moves to Alert Level 1

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 23:00

SkyCity Entertainment Group is delighted to receive confirmation from the Government that New Zealand will be moving to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight, removing the restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing requirements for all businesses.

Graeme Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of SkyCity Entertainment Group, says "We are extremely excited to be welcoming all SkyCity customers back to our precincts. It will be fantastic to be busy again and able to have the public enjoy the many different facets of our properties."

"SkyCity remains committed to maintaining robust health and safety standards to manage the risks associated with COVID-19 and will be encouraging customers to maintain contact tracing via the Government’s NZ COVID Tracer app," says Stephens.

Over the next few days, all SkyCity casinos (except the Wharf in Queenstown) will return to normal hours as will the majority of SkyCity’s restaurants and the Sky Tower.

Visit www.skycityauckland.co.nz for a full list of opening times.