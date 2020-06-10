67th Sydney Film Festival begins

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 08:08

The 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition and Awards program (10-21 June) today opens to audiences across Australia.

An array of new Australian and international films can now be watched, along with conversations with filmmakers from each of the feature-length films and a range of panels and talks. For the very first time, the Festival’s Awards Ceremony - normally a ticketed event - is free to watch (Thursday, 18 June at 6pm).

Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said, "In changing and challenging times, when connection is more vital than ever, this year’s Virtual Festival presents 33 new films by storytellers from a variety of backgrounds, for us to see, share and discuss.

"Through these films and the Festival’s program of special events, we hear from filmmakers presenting unique perspectives about diversity and inclusion. We hope this first nation-wide Sydney Film Festival will generate debate and encourage shared understanding in living rooms across the country.

"The Festival also hopes audiences will join us for the Awards Ceremony to find out who will win the Documentary Australia Foundation Award for Best Australian Documentary, the Dendy Live Action Short Award, the Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Director and the Yoram Gross Animation Award," Moodley said.