Government House Tours resume

Government House’s Visitor Centre has resumed its free guided tours of Government House in Newtown, Wellington. The tours were cancelled during Covid-Alert levels 3 and 4.
Visitors, including school and community groups have an opportunity to explore the heritage category-one building, the visitor centre and some of Government House’s extensive gardens.
Anyone wishing to go on a tour of Government House Wellington needs to book in advance at www.gg.govt.nz/tours
Tours of Government House Auckland’s gardens can be arranged on request.
