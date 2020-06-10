Government House Tours resume

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 12:18

Government House’s Visitor Centre has resumed its free guided tours of Government House in Newtown, Wellington. The tours were cancelled during Covid-Alert levels 3 and 4.

Visitors, including school and community groups have an opportunity to explore the heritage category-one building, the visitor centre and some of Government House’s extensive gardens.

Anyone wishing to go on a tour of Government House Wellington needs to book in advance at www.gg.govt.nz/tours

Tours of Government House Auckland’s gardens can be arranged on request.