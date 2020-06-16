Eat Well for Less New Zealand is looking for more Kiwis for season two - TVNZ

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 14:30

The first season of Eat Well for Less New Zealand was not only a huge hit with audiences on TVNZ 1, it changed the lives of the families who took part forever.

Now, we’re looking for more Kiwis who are willing to open their kitchen cupboards to hosts Mike Van de Elzen and Ganesh Raj, and reveal their grocery shopping lists for season two of this hands-on and entertaining series.

Eat Well for Less New Zealand is all about helping families eat and cook better - while saving a fortune in the process! So, whether you’ve got fussy kids, spend far too much on food (and then throw half of it away), shop without a list, find it impossible to save on your household bills, eat too many takeaways or sugary treats, or you’re worried about excess packaging, our experts are here to help!

We’re looking for households based in Auckland or Waikato with at least two people who eat, shop and cook together.

Filming will take place between September and November, so applicants will need to be available for at least five consecutive days at some point in that period.

If you’d like Mike and Ganesh to show you how it’s done, head over to TVNZ.co.nz/apply

Applications close on Friday 7th August 2020.