'TVNZ 2 launches stacked weeknight schedule'

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 09:00

TVNZ 2 is launching a brand-new line-up from Monday 29 June. The refreshed weeknight schedule kicks off with a soap superstack followed by all new MasterChef Australia - everything viewers need to stay entertained this winter.

Home and Away leads the changes, moving from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Monday-Friday. The beloved Aussie soap will now lead into Shortland Street each weeknight, with Neighbours shifting earlier in the evening to 6pm to precede it. Scheduling these three shows back-to-back creates a drama-filled 90mins for TV audiences.

TVNZ 2 is also pinching MasterChef Australia from TVNZ 1 this year. The series premieres on Sunday 28 June, screening Sunday-Wednesday on the channel. It stars three exciting new judges and will slot into TVNZ 2’s competition-reality event roster. This season also brings an incredible cast of fan-favourite contestants who are "back to win", making for some unmissable cooking challenges.

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater says "this is a powerhouse line-up. We know our viewers have been rushing home to make the Home and Away timeslot, so it makes sense to bring this iconic show a little later in the evening as the lead in to our premier drama, Shortland Street. The MasterChef Australia shift is a big change as well. The show’s new judges have already been given the seal of approval across the ditch. We know fans here are going to love this new season in its new home."

As previously confirmed, Shortland Street moves back to five nights a week from 29 June too. Shortland Street reduced it episode volume after COVID-19 halted production temporarily.