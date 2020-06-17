Q+A moves to Sunday mornings on TVNZ 1

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 11:15

From 28 June, Q+A will move to Sunday mornings at 9am.

Hosted by Jack Tame, Q+A will continue to bring viewers the important political interviews and discussions of the week, all from its original weekend home.

Q+A aired on Sunday mornings for several years, before switching to an evening timeslot in 2018. The shift back to Sunday follows audience feedback on their preferred viewing time, as well as the programme’s commitment to leading the week’s news agenda during this election year.

Claire Silvester, Executive Producer of Q+A says, "New Zealand audiences are deeply engaged with politics and an election year really highlights that. Q+A examines issues and holds our leaders to account. These are important stories and a Sunday morning timeslot allows us to break news that then flows into our 1 NEWS programmes throughout the week."

"Q+A broadcast its first episodes for 2020 on Sunday mornings. Viewers told us how much they’d missed watching at this time. Their feedback also helped inform this change."

Q+A is funded by NZ on Air and reaches an average audience per episode of 109,400 with an average daily reach of 257,600.-

-Source: Nielsen TAM, 05+, Includes +1 channel, 16 Feb 20-15 Jun 20, Consolidated to 7 Jun 20