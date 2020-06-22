Whites Aviation historic aerial photo collection coming to Taupo Museum

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 09:34

A collection of original hand-coloured aerial photographs from the early 1950’s onwards will soon be on display at TaupÅ Museum.

The exhibition ‘Scenic Splendour’ will feature black-and-white historical aerial and scenic images of TaupÅ and New Zealand. These photographs were taken by Whites Aviation Ltd and hand-coloured by the Whites colouring team, a group of women who painted each photograph.

The exhibition combines photographs from the TaupÅ Museum collection, with others on loan from Chris Johnston from his collection at Replete Café and Store.

Mr Johnston is delighted to lend some of his Whites Aviation works for the exhibition.

"These original hand-painted photos are almost a forgotten part of New Zealand’s art/photo world. To be able to see them hanging in a museum setting will allow the Whites Aviation legacy to be remembered, "he said.

TaupÅ museum collections officer Nicola Stewart is excited for the works to be displayed.

"Many of the photographs have not been on display at the museum before. They are very detailed and a fascinating record of how much TaupÅ has changed.

"We’re looking forward to hosting visitors to the gallery and sharing the story of how the images were taken and hand-coloured. "

The exhibition runs from July 4 - August 10.