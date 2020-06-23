Sunday Concert Series 2020

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 16:09

The Wallace Arts Centre is proud to host an eclectic array of musicians and musical genres at the Pah Homestead. With a delayed start due to the Covid-19 Lockdown, we are now pleased to announce that the 2020 Sunday Concert Series starts on Sunday 19 July. First up is New Zealand’s favourite jazz ensemble, Nairobi Trio. Our series of five varied and exciting concerts runs till October and we are thrilled to have opened ticket sales for the July and August dates.

The Line-up for July and August Nairobi Trio - Sunday 19 July, 6pm

Nairobi Trio celebrate 30 years together in 2020, punctuated by multiple national and international dates peppered throughout the years. New Zealand’s favourite jazz entertainers perform a retrospective from their ten album catalogue and some new compositions. The original trio - in concert 19 July 2020. Nairobi Trio are Richard Adams (violin/vocals), John Quigley (guitar/vocals), Peter Koopman (double bass/vocals)

"These performers from New Zealand play with passion and flair that international audiences adore." Stephan Grapelli 1990

New Zealand String Quartet - Sunday 16 August, 6pm

The NZSQ is bringing Beethoven back on his 250th birthday. This is your chance to rejoice in these charismatic and distinctive works, played heart and soul by the NZSQ. Written throughout his life, Beethoven’s string quartets remain, like his symphonies, some of the most remarkable classical music ever composed. Don’t miss this extraordinary music on tour.

"No Beethoven celebration can be joyful enough. It’s almost like celebrating the birthday of music itself." Leonard Bernstein

Raylee Bradfield, with Renee Cosio - Sunday 30 August, 6pm

Raylee Bradfield, our very own New Zealand songbird, will be bringing her haunting melodies and poetic lyrics to the drawing room this April. Joined by special guest Renee Cosio, and a few of her talented musical friends, this is an event that will appeal to all ages.

Raylee will share songs from her recent album offering: Where Wildflowers Grow. She will perform alongside her close friend and opening act Renee Cosio. Renee, a fellow vocal teacher and jazz pianist, has been singing with Raylee over the last five years and they share a love for harmonies, friendship and folk music.

"There is a fresh and authentic sound in Bradfield’s debut album, and you can feel the atmosphere of spring in her music" (Music.net.nz review).

Coming up later in the year...

An Evening of Classical Song - 27 September, 6pm

Young emerging New Zealand opera singers accompanied by acclaimed pianist Rosemary Barnes.

The Lament of the Guitar - 18 October, 6pm

Flamenco!!! Traditional Spanish dance, poetry, song and live Spanish music, with Maria Elena, Flamenco NZ and Special Guests.