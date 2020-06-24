Port Chalmers creatives invited to join lock-down art project

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 17:22

We need Dunedin artists, designers and writers!

Are you an artist, designer or writer living in Dunedin? Have you found personal upsides in the lockdown that you would like to share with others in your neighbourhood?

Dunedin Dream Brokerage is curating a lockdown poster project, to highlight the important work of our artists as our neighbours in these difficult times. Three to five local artworks will be displayed in our suburbs by artists living or working in these communities. The successful submissions will be selected by the DDB Advisory panel, printed by Dunedin Print and installed in local businesses’ windows.

We are seeking creative contributions starting Wednesday the 24th of June 2020 for:

Port Chalmers and the following suburbs - Sawyers Bay, Careys Bay, Roseneath, St Leonards, Maia, Ravensbourne, Mt Cargill, Deborah Bay.

The theme of #DDBBubbles 1.0 is '’sharing the upsides of lockdown’. It doesn’t need to be a new work, we welcome any submission developed during the lockdown period that meets the brief, as long as it can be shared in a public space. The audience is anybody walking past that shop. There is no age restriction on submissions; we encourage rakatahi to submit their work.

The artwork must be suitable for print, and we accept photographs, digital images and text-based work. Selected artists will receive $100 whakaaro.

Posters will be full colour, portrait format, and A0 size, 841mm x 1188mm. The art work area will be 841mm x 1051mm.

#DDBBubbles wants to share the work of artists living here, and our belief that creative people are an essential part of this community. What is your "sharing the upside of lockdown" story?

Email your submission to dunedindreambrokerage@gmail.com with the following information:

Your name

Your iwi / motu

Phone

Social Media handle / website (where applicable)

Your neighbourhood

A little info about your submission (70 word max.)

Submissions for Port Chalmers close at 5pm Sunday the 5th of July 2020.