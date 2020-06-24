Game-changing exhibition of contemporary Maori art set to open - Auckland Art Gallery

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 - 19:22

A major survey of contemporary MÄori art from the 1950s to the present day is being developed by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki to open this summer.

Featuring over 300 artworks by 120 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art opens at Auckland Art Gallery on Saturday 5 December 2020 and will be free to the public.

Auckland Art Gallery Director Kirsten Paisley says, ‘This ambitious intergenerational exhibition will be a spectacular celebration of the dynamic and changing expression of contemporary MÄori art. Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is monumental in its storytelling and its scale and speaks to the very core of the Gallery’s purpose as a bicultural place for the championing of New Zealand art.’

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art considers new ways of approaching and engaging with the MÄori art of the last 70 years. The MÄori creation narrative provides the exhibition’s framework, highlighting its enduring resonance and the multiplicity of interpretation that artists have bought to bear on the narrative in making their art.

Auckland Art Gallery Curator, MÄori Art, Nigel Borell says, ‘It is nearly 20 years since a New Zealand art institution has revisited the story of contemporary MÄori art in a large survey exhibition. This moment feels timely and essential. It will stimulate critical discussion about the place of contemporary MÄori art while also presenting an occasion to celebrate its vitality and uniqueness. A project of this scale and importance is a major undertaking, but it is an exhibition that I’ve been thinking about for some years and am extremely excited to now be realising.’

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art will celebrate a vast range of contemporary MÄori art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art. It will also present a number of new site-specific commissions by: Mata Aho Collective collaborating with Maureen Lander; Shane Cotton; Emily Karaka; Reuben Paterson; Matekino Lawless and Christina Wirihana; Lisa Reihana; Reweti Arapere; Ngatai Taepa; Sandy Adsett; Areta Wilkinson; and more to be announced. This will be accompanied by a Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art satellite site at the Britomart precinct, developed in partnership with the Britomart Group.

The exhibition’s development has been supported by Haerewa, the MÄori Art Advisory rÅpu to the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki. Chair of Haerewa, Elizabeth Ellis, says: ‘An exhibition survey of this scale has been a long time coming in Aotearoa New Zealand and it fulfils our aspirations for the Gallery. Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art brings visibility to contemporary MÄori art for MÄori communities and all to celebrate and embrace.’

He whakaaturanga rongomaiwhiti o ngÄ toi MÄori moroki e haere ake nei.

Ko Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, te whakaaturanga nui rawa i roto i ngÄ hÄ«tÅria 132 tau o Toi o TÄmaki.

E whanaketia ana tÄtahi tirohanga whÄnui o ngÄ toi moroki MÄori mai i ngÄ tau o te 1950 ki nÄianei, e Toi o TÄmaki, hei whakataki i te raumati e haere ake nei.

Neke atu i te 300 ngÄ toi a ngÄ kaitoi MÄori 120 ka whakaaturia, Ä, ka whakapuarengia a Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art ki Toi o TÄmaki a te RÄhoroi 5 o Hakihea 2020, Ä, he kore atu mÄ te marea.

E ai ki a Kirsten Paisley te kaiwhakahaere o Toi o TÄmaki, ‘He whakaaturanga awhero nui, reanga maha hoki tÄnei e whakaatu ana i te mÄ«harotanga, Ä, he whakanuitanga o te hikareia o te whakapuakitanga i te toi MÄori moroki. InÄ te tiketike o ngÄ kÅrero tuku iho kei ngÄ toi o Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, Ä, ko te pÅ«take tonu tÄrÄ o ngÄ whÄinga a te whare toi nei, hei wÄhi kÄkanorua hei hiki i ngÄ toi o Aotearoa.’

E kimihia ana e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art he huarahi hou o te whakataki me te whai wÄhi o ngÄ toi MÄori o ngÄ tau 70 kua pahure. Ko te orokohanga o te ao te pou tarÄwaho o te whakaaturanga nei, e miramira ana i te rongo matatÅ«, me te taurea o te whakaaro e mau ana i roto i ngÄ toi.

Hei tÄ Nigel Borell te ringaraupÄ« MÄori ki Toi o TÄmaki, ‘Kua tata ki te 20 tau mai i te wÄ i mÄtorohia ngÄ kÅrero o te toi MÄori moroki e tÄtahi whare toi o Aotearoa mÄ roto i tÄtahi tirohanga whÄnui. Kua tae te wÄ, Ä, e matea ana hoki. Ka pupÅ« ake ngÄ kÅrero arotake i te wÄhi ki te toi MÄori moroki, Ä, me te whakawÄtea i tÄtahi takunetanga hei whakanui i tÅna toi hiringa. He whakaaturanga hiranga nui te kaupapa tiketike nei, engari he whakaaturanga kua roa e whakaarotia ana e au i roto i ngÄ tau, nÅ reira e hÄ«kaka ana te ngÄkau e whakatinanatia ana inaianei.’

Ka whakanuitia e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art ngÄ tÅ«momo toi MÄori moroki maha, pÄnei i te waituhi, tÄraitanga, tÄruatanga, toi uku, tÄonga pÄ«wari, taonga whakarÄkei, whakaahua, toi matihiko, kiriata, me te toi puni. Ka whakaatutia hoki Ätahi toi i kÅmihanahia mÅ tÄtahi wÄhi-tautuhi, pÄnei i ngÄ toi a : Mata Aho Collective e mahi tahi ana ki a Maureen Lander; Shane Cotton; Sandy Adsett; Emily Karaka; Reuben Paterson; Matekino Lawless rÄua ko Christina Wirihana; Lisa Reihana; Reweti Arapere; Ngatai Taepa; Areta Wilkinson; me Ätahi atu kaitoi ka whakapuakina i muri nei. TÄpiri ki tÄnei, ka whakatÅ«ria e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art tÄtahi whare taupua ki te pokapÅ« o Britomart, he mea whakatÅ« i te taha o Britomart Group.

He mea tautoko te whanaketanga o tÄnei whakaaturanga e Haerewa, te rÅpÅ« Tohutohu Toi MÄori o Toi o TÄmaki. Hei tÄ Elizabeth Ellis te tumu o Haerewa, ‘Kua roa e tÄria ana tÄtahi whakaaturanga tirohanga whÄnui pÄnei te tiketike i Aotearoa, Ä, e whakatinana ana i ngÄ wawata mÅ te whare toi. MÄ Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art e maea ai ngÄ toi moroki MÄori ki ngÄ hÄpori MÄori me te marea hoki, hei whakanuitanga, hei whakahiapotanga.’