Game-changing exhibition of contemporary Maori art set to open - Auckland Art Gallery

A major survey of contemporary MÄori art from the 1950s to the present day is being developed by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki to open this summer.
Featuring over 300 artworks by 120 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art opens at Auckland Art Gallery on Saturday 5 December 2020 and will be free to the public.
Auckland Art Gallery Director Kirsten Paisley says, ‘This ambitious intergenerational exhibition will be a spectacular celebration of the dynamic and changing expression of contemporary MÄori art. Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is monumental in its storytelling and its scale and speaks to the very core of the Gallery’s purpose as a bicultural place for the championing of New Zealand art.’
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art considers new ways of approaching and engaging with the MÄori art of the last 70 years. The MÄori creation narrative provides the exhibition’s framework, highlighting its enduring resonance and the multiplicity of interpretation that artists have bought to bear on the narrative in making their art.
Auckland Art Gallery Curator, MÄori Art, Nigel Borell says, ‘It is nearly 20 years since a New Zealand art institution has revisited the story of contemporary MÄori art in a large survey exhibition. This moment feels timely and essential. It will stimulate critical discussion about the place of contemporary MÄori art while also presenting an occasion to celebrate its vitality and uniqueness. A project of this scale and importance is a major undertaking, but it is an exhibition that I’ve been thinking about for some years and am extremely excited to now be realising.’
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art will celebrate a vast range of contemporary MÄori art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, clay-making, jewellery and body adornment, photography, digital media, film and installation art. It will also present a number of new site-specific commissions by: Mata Aho Collective collaborating with Maureen Lander; Shane Cotton; Emily Karaka; Reuben Paterson; Matekino Lawless and Christina Wirihana; Lisa Reihana; Reweti Arapere; Ngatai Taepa; Sandy Adsett; Areta Wilkinson; and more to be announced. This will be accompanied by a Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art satellite site at the Britomart precinct, developed in partnership with the Britomart Group.
The exhibition’s development has been supported by Haerewa, the MÄori Art Advisory rÅpu to the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki. Chair of Haerewa, Elizabeth Ellis, says: ‘An exhibition survey of this scale has been a long time coming in Aotearoa New Zealand and it fulfils our aspirations for the Gallery. Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art brings visibility to contemporary MÄori art for MÄori communities and all to celebrate and embrace.’
He whakaaturanga rongomaiwhiti o ngÄ toi MÄori moroki e haere ake nei.
Ko Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, te whakaaturanga nui rawa i roto i ngÄ hÄ«tÅria 132 tau o Toi o TÄmaki.
E whanaketia ana tÄtahi tirohanga whÄnui o ngÄ toi moroki MÄori mai i ngÄ tau o te 1950 ki nÄianei, e Toi o TÄmaki, hei whakataki i te raumati e haere ake nei.
Neke atu i te 300 ngÄ toi a ngÄ kaitoi MÄori 120 ka whakaaturia, Ä, ka whakapuarengia a Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art ki Toi o TÄmaki a te RÄhoroi 5 o Hakihea 2020, Ä, he kore atu mÄ te marea.
E ai ki a Kirsten Paisley te kaiwhakahaere o Toi o TÄmaki, ‘He whakaaturanga awhero nui, reanga maha hoki tÄnei e whakaatu ana i te mÄ«harotanga, Ä, he whakanuitanga o te hikareia o te whakapuakitanga i te toi MÄori moroki. InÄ te tiketike o ngÄ kÅrero tuku iho kei ngÄ toi o Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art, Ä, ko te pÅ«take tonu tÄrÄ o ngÄ whÄinga a te whare toi nei, hei wÄhi kÄkanorua hei hiki i ngÄ toi o Aotearoa.’
E kimihia ana e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art he huarahi hou o te whakataki me te whai wÄhi o ngÄ toi MÄori o ngÄ tau 70 kua pahure. Ko te orokohanga o te ao te pou tarÄwaho o te whakaaturanga nei, e miramira ana i te rongo matatÅ«, me te taurea o te whakaaro e mau ana i roto i ngÄ toi.
Hei tÄ Nigel Borell te ringaraupÄ« MÄori ki Toi o TÄmaki, ‘Kua tata ki te 20 tau mai i te wÄ i mÄtorohia ngÄ kÅrero o te toi MÄori moroki e tÄtahi whare toi o Aotearoa mÄ roto i tÄtahi tirohanga whÄnui. Kua tae te wÄ, Ä, e matea ana hoki. Ka pupÅ« ake ngÄ kÅrero arotake i te wÄhi ki te toi MÄori moroki, Ä, me te whakawÄtea i tÄtahi takunetanga hei whakanui i tÅna toi hiringa. He whakaaturanga hiranga nui te kaupapa tiketike nei, engari he whakaaturanga kua roa e whakaarotia ana e au i roto i ngÄ tau, nÅ reira e hÄ«kaka ana te ngÄkau e whakatinanatia ana inaianei.’
Ka whakanuitia e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art ngÄ tÅ«momo toi MÄori moroki maha, pÄnei i te waituhi, tÄraitanga, tÄruatanga, toi uku, tÄonga pÄ«wari, taonga whakarÄkei, whakaahua, toi matihiko, kiriata, me te toi puni. Ka whakaatutia hoki Ätahi toi i kÅmihanahia mÅ tÄtahi wÄhi-tautuhi, pÄnei i ngÄ toi a : Mata Aho Collective e mahi tahi ana ki a Maureen Lander; Shane Cotton; Sandy Adsett; Emily Karaka; Reuben Paterson; Matekino Lawless rÄua ko Christina Wirihana; Lisa Reihana; Reweti Arapere; Ngatai Taepa; Areta Wilkinson; me Ätahi atu kaitoi ka whakapuakina i muri nei. TÄpiri ki tÄnei, ka whakatÅ«ria e Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art tÄtahi whare taupua ki te pokapÅ« o Britomart, he mea whakatÅ« i te taha o Britomart Group.
He mea tautoko te whanaketanga o tÄnei whakaaturanga e Haerewa, te rÅpÅ« Tohutohu Toi MÄori o Toi o TÄmaki. Hei tÄ Elizabeth Ellis te tumu o Haerewa, ‘Kua roa e tÄria ana tÄtahi whakaaturanga tirohanga whÄnui pÄnei te tiketike i Aotearoa, Ä, e whakatinana ana i ngÄ wawata mÅ te whare toi. MÄ Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art e maea ai ngÄ toi moroki MÄori ki ngÄ hÄpori MÄori me te marea hoki, hei whakanuitanga, hei whakahiapotanga.’
