New Ramp Podcast series connects creatives in extraordinary times - Wintec

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 14:05

Wintec School of Media Arts’ highly anticipated Ramp Festival is thrilled to announce a new Podcast series, Ramp Connects.

The series is now live and features award-winning journalist, Aimie Cronin in conversation with creatives from the fields of music, media, arts, and design; globally and from right here in New Zealand.

These creative industry leaders share their unique journeys and uplifting stories to help recharge the incubated creative energy from this extraordinary time, replacing this year’s annual festival.

Festival director Megan Lyon says: "Thanks to Wintec and our generous sponsors whose support has enabled us to continue our work around a kaupapa that is connecting, inspiring and motivating with emerging and established creatives at its core."

"This is a great opportunity to present a new way of connecting, with important conversations, animating connections and stimulating ideas by expanding into an online space that’s accessible to all."

First up in Ramp Connects, New Zealand storyteller, David Farrier chats with Cronin about his pathway to journalism, his belief in people, pushing through his shyness, and the importance of sticking with the story.

The podcasts can be followed on the Ramp Festival website, and accessed via Apple Podcast and Spotify apps. Listeners and learners can track upcoming releases via the Ramp Festival Instagram.

Listeners can expect a diverse line up of interviewees representing the varied creative disciplines found within Wintec School of Media Arts, from writer Faith Wilson, to local photographer Mark Hamilton, Singapore-based designers Arthur Chin and Yah-Leng Yu and illustrator Toby Morris. There are more to come.

"Wherever you take your morning coffee to wherever your day takes you - work, gym, studio, lounge, backyard or bedroom, you can connect and learn from cutting edge creative speakers," adds Lyon.

The first Ramp Connects interview with David Farrier is out now. Listen here > https://ramp-connects.simplecast.com/episodes/david-farrier-were-all-in-this-together.