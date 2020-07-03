Hospital Sports new album 'On We and You'

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 09:49

Known for their "penchant for crafting well thought out and arresting gems of sound" (Happy Mag), Hospital Sports are an Auckland three-piece revolving around the songwriting of Danny Ebdale. About the first single from the album, Go to Sleep, Undertheradar said it "soars and hits home" while Happy Mag wrote "Hospital Sports strike shoegaze gold." The arresting second single Life Support reached #1 on the 95bfm Top Ten. On We and You will be their third full-length album, but the first with this lineup of Danny Ebdale, Nick Prussing and Laurence Diack. Their 2017 album Take Care was described as "finely detailed and well-constructed indie rock with emo influences...resembling artists like American Football and TWIABP" (NZ Musician).

Single and album opener Above the Pier draws you in with its mellow repetition and warm vocal hooks, before the strings build into an undeniably catchy drum break. The song is about standing on the precipice of something new, hoping but not knowing whats next. Something we can all relate to right now.

On We and You is out everywhere today, available digitally and on CD from Bandcamp.

Upcoming Shows

03.07 - Auckland - Wine Cellar (album release) w/ Ripship [Tickets from Undertheradar.co.nz]

11.07 - Auckland - Ding Dong Lounge (supporting Coridian and Outside In) [sold out]