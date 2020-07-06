'Otaki Yard on board with Light the Night event'

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 10:07

A winter night market event at Ōtaki Yard is set to draw in hundreds of people to the region with the announcement of Light the Night on 1 August - a unique combination of a vintage train journey and winter night market.

The event, founded by On Track Events local entrepreneur Sarah Ferguson, will see up to 1500 passengers travel on return journeys from Paraparaumu to Ōtaki on a fully illuminated heritage steam train to experience the first ever night market at Ōtaki Yard between 4pm - 9pm.

"We are thrilled to be behind this fantastic event which will definitely bring in the crowds from all over the region to support the amazing artisans and businesses around the Kāpiti Coast. The support we have received from locals and out of towners has been fantastic so far and we believe this will create a mid-winter boost for the region!" said Matthew Innes, Commercial Manager for Ōtaki Yard.

"As a local I really wanted to create a magical experience for people and at the same time showcase the wonderful artisans and businesses in Ōtaki. This is a great opportunity for people to have a night out with friends and family and support local," said Sarah Ferguson, Founder of Light the Night

We believe this may be the first time a Steam Train has been illuminated and run on the "main trunk line" in New Zealand. Steam trains have been missing from the rail in the Wellington Region for nearly a year and we are thrilled to mark their return in a special way and support the wonderful people who are keeping New Zealand rail history alive," said Ferguson.

There will be three different train journeys throughout the evening with the first train departing Paraparaumu at 4pm for Ōtaki where guests will have an hour and a half enjoying the hospitality of the Ōtaki business community. The final departure from Ōtaki to Paraparaumu will be 9.00pm. Tickets will go on sale 7 July at https://lightthenight.co.nz/