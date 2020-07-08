Waitaki artists invited to join giant collective ribbon artwork

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 08:54

A giant collective New Zealand artwork is to be made, with artists from throughout New Zealand being invited to contribute, to explore and celebrate new ways communities can work together in light of recent Covid19 impacts.

The project Shared Lines: PÅ«tahitanga is the brainchild of Shared Lines Collaborative (SLC). Shared Lines is an exchange project which emerged out of the earthquake events that devastated Canterbury, New Zealand, and Fukushima, Japan in 2011. Since then SLC have held several major festivals and events in Christchurch, Japan, Wellington and KaikÅura.

This work, says Shared Lines producer Linda Lee, aims to strengthen the connections between artists and communities through New Zealand’s regions and cities at a time when many are feeling isolated and their livelihoods have been under great stress.

Artists are being asked to register an expression of interest in being commissioned as part of an artwork that will together resemble an ‘exquisite corpse’ drawing in the tradition of this surrealist practice, where each artist’s small works sit next to the other. The result will be a 36 metre long ribbon, or braided ‘river’, displayed in public space and galleries. Shared Lines aim to foster relationships and discussions in and between communities that have experienced disasters of all kinds around the Pacific Rim.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he was pleased that the district’s vibrant art community would have the opportunity to be represented in this national project and encouraged artists to apply. "We have some wonderful artists in our district who could make excellent contribution to the project," he said. "Given that Waitaki takes its name from the great braided river that linked a number of our communities, the idea has a natural symmetry with our people."

For more information about the collective and past projects, visit www.sharedlines.org.nz 60 artists are sought to contribute to this project. A full information pack and artist fee will be provided to successful applicants. Due date for proposals Thursday 30 July 2020.