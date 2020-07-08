Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 11:30

NZSO and special guests create story time treat for school holidays Just in time for the school holidays Kiwi kids can enjoy from today special readings of four of their favourite stories presented by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and special guests.

Storytime in association with Read NZ Te Pou Muramura features four popular and award-winning New Zealand children’s books presented in an exciting new way with music.

Acclaimed New Zealand composer Claire Cowan has written four chamber music soundtracks to accompany filmed readings of the classic Mrs Wishy-Washy’s Farm by Joy Cowley, Sacha Cotter’s New Zealand Book Awards and Margaret Mahy Book of the Year winner The Bomb, the best-selling The Little Yellow Digger by Betty Gilderdale, and Miriama Kamo’s NZ Book Awards finalist The Stolen Stars of Matariki. Each book will be read by a special guest, with the videos posted on the NZSO’s Facebook page and at live.nzso.co.nz each Wednesday and Sunday during the school holidays. The first is children’s television presenter Suzy Cato reading Mrs Wishy-Washy’s Farm on 8 July from 11am.

Actor and award-winning musician Troy Kingi reads The Bomb (12 July 11am); actor, performer and New Zealander of the Year Jennifer Ward-Lealand reads The Little Yellow Digger (15 July 11am) and television presenter and author Miriama Kamo will read her story The Stolen Stars of Matariki (19 July 11am).

"During the school holidays the NZSO and some very special narrators will tell four beautiful New Zealand stories with musical accompaniment," says Joy Cowley, who last week won a 2020 Arts Foundation Icon Award Whakamana Hiranga.

"Stories bring whÄnua together, so grab your kids or grandkids and enjoy these four great Kiwi stories with the NZSO."