'Chorus and WDC are bringing art to your neighbourhood'

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 09:41

Chorus is again working with Waitaki District Council to extend its cabinet art programme in the district and is calling for designs from local artists.

Four further cabinets in Oamaru have been chosen for beautification and artists are encouraged to get their designs in.

The project, which sees some of their more frequently tagged cabinets painted in art works, has been very successful, so Chorus has partnered with Waitaki District Council to extend its reach further.

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says that it makes sense to partner with local councils, as they know their communities best.

"Over the past few years we have worked with Keep NZ Beautiful and that also was a great fit. That partnership has now concluded so we extended an invitation to councils around the country to work with us on this great initiative," she said.

"We are really pleased that Waitaki District Council has answered that call and we’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located and help to discourage tagging.

Council Communications Specialist Lisa Scott will be co-ordinating designs and artists and says it is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents to not only the Oamaru community but also the wider world.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher is also a fan of the concept. "It is an excellent idea and it helps add a lot of interest to what is otherwise a bit of rather boring infrastructure. We have many talented artists in Waitaki, so featuring them and aspects of our district make for a fantastic result. I’m looking forward to seeing what these next designs will be!"

Requests for designs are now open and the winning design for each cabinet will be chosen from entries received.

Information can be found on Chorus’ dedicated webpage:

https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme

All finished art will be included on the Chorus website and will be considered for the 2021

Chorus Cabinet Art calendar, copies of which are sent around the world.

Existing murals can be seen here:

https://www.chorus.co.nz/blog/cabinet-art-gallery/