'Kim Lowe's brushwork comes full circle'

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 09:54

Eleven years after graduating with a Masters in Fine Arts (Printmaking) with distinction from the University of Canterbury School of Fine Arts Kim Lowe returns for The Silence of the Brush, an exhibition of brushwork created during her 2019 Olivia Spencer Bower Award year.

The exhibition runs in the Ilam Campus Gallery from 16 July to 14 August with an artist talk on 28 July at 12.15pm.

Lowe returns to themes from her postgraduate study with an investigation of traditional Chinese painting technique in drawings and inks.

The Olivia Spencer Bower Award encourages emerging painters and sculptors to create work without expectations of outputs and provides $30,000 in financial assistance.