Lockdown March to premiere at first orchestra concert in Chch since March

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 12:55

Composer Tony Ryan’s Lockdown March to premiere at the first public orchestra concert in Christchurch since March.

This Thursday 23 July Resonance Ensemble will present the first public orchestral concert in Christchurch since before Level 4 Lockdown.

In a programme appropriately titled Liberation, the orchestra will perform a concert of great orchestral classics at 7.30pm at The Piano in Armagh Street, directed by Christchurch conductor and composer Tony Ryan whose latest composition, Lockdown March, written as recently as May, will also feature on the programme. The march is a short lively piece for full orchestra that will really have your toes tapping and is one of several compositions that Ryan wrote during the lockdown.

New Zealand orchestras are the first in the world to be able to present live public concerts. Resonance Ensemble had been planning a concert in June with a guest soloist from Australia but, although such international collaborations are still not possible, Resonance has devised a new programme so that it can get back to public music-making as soon as possible.

Soprano Helen Charlton also joins the orchestra for two extracts from Beethoven’s Egmont music in recognition of the composer’s 250th birthday celebrations, and two players from the orchestra’s ranks feature as soloists in well-known pieces by Massenet. The programme opens with Rossini’s popular and sparkling Barber of Seville overture and features Schubert’s sunny and optimistic Sixth Symphony as the centrepiece of what promises to be a very appealing concert and a greatly anticipated opportunity to experience quality live orchestral music in Christchurch again at last.

Resonance Ensemble - @The Piano - 7.30pm - Thursday 23 July

Tickets are just $20.00 (Seniors $15.00) at the door, or book online at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/d/new-zealand--christchurch/liberation/