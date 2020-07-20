'Dine Dunedin celebrating Dunedin's food and drink'

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 08:07

Dunedin cafes, restaurants, bars and hotels are celebrating the city’s food and drink with 17-day festival - Dine Dunedin.

City venues are offering a myriad of creative experiences to entice locals out over winter and to show the rest of Aotearoa Dunedin cafes, restaurants, bars and hotels are offering world class hospitality.

More than 35 events and special menus will run throughout Dine Dunedin and while it’s tough to point out a only a few, we’ll try. Portobello Hotel & Bistro are re-living the harbourside hamlet’s colourful history with ‘Red & Rum’.

Guests will catch a boat from the city across the harbour taking in the beauty of the city and peninsula at sunset before enjoying an evening of kiwi cuisine and rum cocktails accompanied by anecdotes of debauchery, misfortune and historical tales about the hotel and surrounding area, retold by some of the pub’s local characters.

What could be Dunedin’s most expensive three course dinner will feature during Dine Dunedin too - a chauffeur driven progressive dinner with an entrée in the private dining room at Larnach Castle, main in the city and desert at Luna overlooking the city to finish.

Degustation dinners feature too - with a seven course experience at The Press Club in the newly refurbished Wains Hotel, new seaside restaurant tÄ«tÄ« is creating a seven course evening showcasing southern seafood as well as a second evening matching NZ wine to a six course dinner and Bracken is partnering with Cardrona Distillery to create a six course dinner.

Making its first appearance this year is the Dunedin Burger Society - a festival of burgers supported by Dunedin’s Emerson’s Brewery. As well as creating its own Cheeky Burger showcasing smoked beef cheek Emertson’s are giving the venue with the winning burger - as voted by burger lovers through Dine Dunedin - a special six person beer tasting. Dunedin Burger Society features vegan and vegetarian burgers as well as Two Fat Stags burger made with a wild tahr and venison patty.

Cookery classes also feature in Dine Dunedin with Hagar Ozri offering vegetarian cookery classes and Dine Dunedin Director, Nicola McConnell partnering with chef Tony Heptinstall to host a tour of the award-winning Otago

Farmers’ Market followed by a cookery class using fresh market produce. Chef Sam Gasson from Moiety is collaborating with Nate Smith from Gravity Fishing to share insights into sustainable seafood.

Artisan chocolate from OCHO, craft beer, gin and coffee tasting also feature. For the complete Dine Dunedin programme visit https://dinedunedin.co.nz/2020 is the second year of Dine Dunedin and Director Nicola McConnell says it’s great to see the offerings and experiences continue to grow despite the challenges the year has brought. "This year, more than ever, local

Dunedin venues deserve our custom. Dunedin’s dining and bar scene is incredibly vibrant and offers amazing value showcasing locally sourced produce in new and surprising ways and it's a joy to create an opportunity for people to wrap their tastes buds around it!"