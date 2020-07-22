Macular Degeneration NZ calls for entries to photo competition

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 11:52

Judging panel includes actress and TV presenter Shavaughn Ruakere plus landscape photographer Rach Stewart and nutritionist Claire Turnbull

Upload entries via www.mdnz.org.nz/competition before 5pm on Sunday 9th August

Auckland, Wednesday 22 July 2020: Calling all photographers! Eye health charity Macular Degeneration NZ has launched a competition searching for pictures of the country’s most beautiful views and, no matter whether it was taken on a mobile phone or a long lens, everyone is invited to take part.

"When it comes to stunning vistas, we are spoilt for choice in this country", says Shavaughn Ruakere, one of the judges of the Macular Degeneration NZ photography competition. "We are calling on Kiwis to share their beautiful photography of their most treasured NZ views with us, with the best ones winning a free eye test, frames and lenses. We can’t wait to look through all the entries!"

The competition forms part of a campaign by the charity to highlight what New Zealanders risk losing if they don’t take their eye health seriously. A simple test, available via the MDNZ website and your optometrist, can lead to early diagnosis and treatment of Macular Degeneration, the most common cause of blindness. Those aged over 50 are most at risk, with 1 in 7 affected, rising to a quarter of people over the age of 80.

Actress and TV presenter Shavaughn Ruakere, who is best known for her role as Roimata Ngatai on prime-time soap Shortland Street as well as for reaching the finals on Dancing with the Stars in 2018, knows only too well the effects of Macular Degeneration as a family member has vision loss caused by the chronic disease. She is joined on the judging panel by landscape photographers Rach Stewart and nutritionist Claire Turnbull, both of whom have a grandmother who suffers from the disease.

Entries to the competition will be shortlisted by the judging panel and then put to the public vote with the top three winning a free eye test, frames and lenses thanks to sponsors Essilor.

With NZ borders closed for the foreseeable future, this is a year when many will be exploring a bit closer to home. Luckily for us New Zealand boasts a plethora of beautiful views, with this competition designed to celebrate the very best the country has to offer.

Entries should be uploaded to www.mdnz.org.nz/competition before 5pm on Sunday 9th August where you can also read the competition terms and conditions.