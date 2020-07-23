Monopoly celebrates 85 years of memories

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 15:43

It’s hard to believe but the world’s favourite family board game is now 85 years old - and still going strong. To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, the Monopoly brand has created its most opulent game yet.

With eight, brand new gold tokens including a race car, sunglasses, a yacht, a bow tie, a jet, a helicopter, a wristwatch, and a top hat - the premium-packaged Monopoly 85th Anniversary Edition Game is destined to become a collector’s item.

As people around the world have retreated to the safety of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, games like Monopoly have played an important role in bringing people together and strengthening the bonds of family and friendship.

"In these difficult times, it’s been wonderful to see how much love people have for games like Monopoly," said Hasbro’s Pacific Brand Manager, Tom Munro. "They give us the chance to stop and enjoy the moment with people we care about. The memories they make last a lifetime."

The MONOPOLY 85TH ANNIVERSARY Edition Game is available exclusively at Kmart. It’s suitable for 2-8 players aged 8 years and up.