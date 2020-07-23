The Unthinkable - a new podcast series from RNZ

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 17:52

What do you do when the unthinkable happens?

The Unthinkable, a new five-part RNZ podcast series presented by Morning Report co-host Susie Ferguson, has been almost four years in the making. It opens the door on an issue that affects hundreds of families every year, yet still we struggle to talk about it.

In a challenging and sometimes confronting series, parents share their stories of love, loss and grief as they come to terms with the death of a baby.

"No-one ever prepares you for what it might feel like to walk out of the hospital without your baby"

Kate Gudsell and Sam Arcus were married in 2015 and just a few weeks later discovered they were expecting their first child. After a textbook pregnancy, Kate went into labour - and then things began to go awry.

"I knew what was coming. I could tell by the way he asked to speak to my husband, Sam, and I, the way we were led away from our baby’s incubator, that we had kept watch over for six days. Those six days still feel longer than the three years which have now passed." Kate Gudsell

Susie Ferguson says the podcast series addresses a part of life that can be deeply uncomfortable to even contemplate - let alone share with others. She says it’s confronting but we shouldn’t shy away from it.

"Kate and Sam, and other families who have lost babies, took a brave leap in trusting me with such an intimate part of their life and laying it bare. And while there is heartbreak and sorrow, they speak with such beauty, poignancy and humour as they tell the story of the six days which changed them forever and how they picked up the pieces of their lives."

The Unthinkable launches on Monday 27th July. It will be available on the RNZ website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Radio Public, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The launch of The Unthinkable will be accompanied by an RNZ "First Person" website article written by Kate Gudsell.

A trailer and advance information for The Unthinkable can be found here: https://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/the-unthinkable/story/2018754673/trailer-the-unthinkable

Warning: This podcast contains graphic descriptions that some people might find difficult.