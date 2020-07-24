Creative Communities funding application round opens - Council

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 11:56

Calling all creatives in Hastings - applications for the next Creative Communities Scheme open on August 3.

Funded by Creative New Zealand, the aim is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

The distribution is managed by Hastings District Council, assessed by a locally appointed assessment committee.

The previous funding round in February saw $30,000 allocated to 17 projects ranging from Pasifika dance classes to art and performing arts workshops, theatre productions, and assistance with creative fibre and ceramics projects.

The recipients received anything from $750 to $3,800 apiece.

The Creative Communities Scheme supports a wide range of arts projects from craft/object arts to dance, literature, Māori Arts, multi-artform (including film), music, Pacific Arts, theatre and visual arts.

Applicants need to align with one of the funding criteria to be considered for funding: broad community involvement, supporting diversity and encouraging young people to actively participate in the arts.

Another criteria is that the project must be fulfilled within 12 months.

Hastings District Council encourages any individual or group with a project or event planned to apply for this grassroots funding that celebrates the arts in our community.

Applications for the next funding round open on August 3 and close on August 21. For more information search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz