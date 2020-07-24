Behrouz Boochani granted refugee status - NZSA

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 13:59

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ Inc) is absolutely thrilled to hear of the decision to resettle Behrouz Boochani in Aotearoa. He is a writer of great importance and his activism on behalf of detainees in Australian-run detention centres is to be applauded.

Last month we gifted a membership to Mr Boochani, to welcome him to the heart of Aotearoa’s writing world and to acknowledge his status as a world-class writer with a unique voice and powerful perspective. His resettle here enriches us all.

Our thanks also go out to all those who have assisted Mr Boochani in his application to remain here, especially NgÄi Tahu, whose support of Mr Boochani has been exemplary.