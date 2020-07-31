Alan and Trace release new single 'The Greatest Show on Earth'

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - 16:19

Singer Songwriter Musicians Alan Percy and Tracey Davis, now collectively known as Alan and Trace Duo, are excited to release their new single ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ written, arranged and recorded by multi instrumentalist Alan Percy.

This new release follows on from their last single ‘Country’s What I Am’, which went to number one on the Australian Country Top 40 Chart in 2019. Their latest instalment is a song that tells of life, how we ALL have our ups and downs, rocky roads to walk, and quite often regrets. It really is sometimes like a circus. Life’s a GRAND stage we all stand on, to look forward not back, for we all have our own story. You're the star in YOURS!