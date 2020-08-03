Good news: Alice Snedden's Bad News back for second season

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 13:05

Announcing eight new episodes of Alice Snedden’s Bad News coming soon to RNZ and The Spinoff

Good news for people who love Bad News - Alice Snedden’s docu-comedy series tackling some of Aotearoa’s most contentious social and political issues is back for a second season.

Like the first, which saw Alice go head-to-head with Don Brash in an episode about Te Reo in schools and light up in Aotea Square to highlight the inequalities of policing marijuana, nothing and no one is off limits in the new season of Alice Snedden's Bad News. The eight new episodes cover topics ranging from inequality in healthcare to the tax-free status of churches and euthanasia.

As always, Alice isn't afraid to put her body on the line for the show. This season she gets electrocuted by brothel owner Madam Mary in the first episode about the legal status of migrant sex workers, pitches a series of barrier-breaking shirtless scenes to the Shortland Street writers’ room in an episode exploring the sexualisation of women’s bodies and plays squash against Dame Susan Devoy after a robust racism discussion at the rackets club.

Other guests this season include Hone Harawira, David Seymour, Georgina Beyer, Kelvin Davis, Iain Lees-Galloway, Boobs on Bikes organiser Steve Crow and Alice’s mum and dad. Alice is also joined by some of New Zealand’s finest comedians - 2019 Billy T award winner Kura Forrester, Eli Matthewson, Brynley Stent, Chris Parker and musical duo Two Hearts - to help get to the bottom of some of our most burning questions.

Why aren’t migrant sex workers included in the decriminalisation of sex work in New Zealand? Is it fair that Sanitarium doesn’t have to pay any tax? How come we always see TK shirtless on Shortland Street but never any women characters? And was Taika Waititi right when he said New Zealand was "racist as fuck"?

Join us in the search for answers to these questions and more in series two of Alice Snedden’s Bad News, coming soon to The Spinoff and RNZ.

Alice Snedden’s Bad News is a joint partnership between RNZ and The Spinoff, made possible by the RNZ/NZ On Air Innovation Fund. Each of the eight episodes will be available to watch on both sites, with the first episode premiering on RNZ on Monday August 10 and on The Spinoff on Tuesday August 11.

For more information about the series or interview requests, please contact: amber@thespinoff.co.nz