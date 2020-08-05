Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival returns this September

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - 12:02

Today marks the launch of the official 2020 event programme for the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival which celebrates, shares and inspires through indigenous arts.

Festival director, Cian Elyse White (Te Arawa, NgÄti Pikiao), who also led last year’s festival, says she is privileged to lead Aronui into it’s second year.

"I’m excited to celebrate, uplift and bring our community together after the tough first half of 2020. The arts is the perfect vehicle for expressing the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our community, and the Aronui program has something for everyone," says Ms White.

"Aronui 2020 is building on last year’s vision of supporting indigenous cultures and I hope it will encourage other artists from around New Zealand to come to Rotorua."

She believes Mahi Toi is a powerful vehicle for indigenous storytellers, with boundless potential for exploring their voice on social issues.

"This is an opportunity for our world class local, national and eventually international indigenous talent to come together and celebrate each other in a boldly indigenous space. Te Arawa looks forward to hosting our other indigenous brothers and sisters from different rohe around the motu (New Zealand), as we share and inspire our wider community and each other thanks to this year’s festival which celebrates our art, reo, people and stories,’’ says Ms White.

After a sell out show at the Auckland Live Fringe Town Festival in February 2020 and winning Pick of the Fringe and best dance awards, Hawaiki TÅª present a powerful MÄori dance work ‘Taurite’ to launch the opening event of Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival.

Director of Hawaiki TÅª and kapa haka practitioner, Kura Te Ua (Te Rarawa, NgÄi TÅ«hoe) is excited to present ‘Taurite’ and what this MÄori dancework means for an event that celebrates indigenous art and culture.

"The whakaaro for ‘Taurite’ embodies the virtue of balance and was born out of a need to conciously address things like globalisation. This vital and ritualistic experience invokes its ancestral roots in an indigenous physical expression of the contemporary journey to reclamation."

The Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival will showcase a diverse range of art forms including theatre, te reo MÄori, music, writing, visual and traditional art as well as film. It also supports Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori in the second week of September.