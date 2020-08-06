Lake Wanaka Tourism and Winter Games NZ to host outdoor film event

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 10:14

Lake WÄnaka Tourism (LWT) and Winter Games NZ have today announced the date for a new outdoor film event. On August 28, WÄnaka’s unique mountain culture and the final event of Winter Games NZ Obsidian will take centre stage.

The Dunmore Street carpark will be transformed into an arena for a night of FREE entertainment and celebration. Kicking off at 6:30pm with the premiere of LWT’s mini documentary "In Search of Åura MÄ (White Gold)", that showcases the history and development of skiing and boarding in the WÄnaka region. Followed by the world premiere of Winter Games NZ Obsidian’s creative videography edits produced by world-class local videographers Two Bearded Men, Jase Hancox Film and Diaries Downunder. The evening will conclude with the Obsidian overall prizegiving, announcing which Team is the winner of the Edgar Challenge Trophy.

In Search of KÅura MÄ (White Gold) discovers why this small mountain town (WÄnaka) has become such a hot spot of international skiing and snowboarding, producing world champions, and attracting skiers and boarders from around the globe. This feel good short film is a story of innovation, larger than life characters and the kiwi "can do" attitude.

LWT worked with WÄnaka local Hugh Barnard onboard as writer and director, sourcing 100’s of hours of archive footage, filming interviews, as well as creating new snow segments which have been spliced and weaved together with state of art animation, to create a fantastic and truly entertaining snapshot from the very beginnings of our snow history, through to now.

"It really reflects what this town and our ski/board community are about, right down to the fact that there were four generations of Wanaka creatives working alongside each other to create this mini documentary," says Barnard.

Winter Games NZ Obsidian is the biggest snow event this winter, with the finest Kiwi talent competing over five epic challenges from 10 - 20 August. 21 of our best New Zealand athletes, from Olympic medallists through to Freeride World Tour winners, skiers versus snowboarders, women versus men and freeride versus freestyle. It showcases the best of the best, at the top of their game.

Over the ten-day weather window, three teams of nine will be battling it out to win Obsidian. There are seven elite athletes per team and two world class videographers embedded to catch all of the action. The Obsidian is made up of five challenges; Big Air, Park Jam, Freeride, Mountain Shred and the overall edits which are being seen for the first time at the Outdoor Film Event.

"This is truly a celebration of our place, our people and the depth of world-class local Kiwi talent we have here", says Gizelle Regan Media and Campaign Manager for Lake Wanaka Tourism.

Anyone who lives or is visiting Wanaka needs to come down to check this event out, there will be lots of familiar faces, giveaways, and some of the best skiing and snowboarding on the planet caught on camera on show!