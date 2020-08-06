Outdoor film event 'not to be missed'

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - 18:41

Winter Games NZ and Lake WÄnaka Tourism today announced the date for a new outdoor film event. On August 28, we’ll celebrate the Winter Games NZ Obsidian alongside WÄnaka’s unique mountain culture.

The event will be held in the Dunmore Street carpark, which will be transformed into an arena. Kicking off at 6:30pm with the premiere of mini documentary "In Search of KÅura MÄ (White Gold)", that showcases the history and development of skiing and snowboarding in the WÄnaka region. Up next will be the world premiere of Winter Games NZ Obsidian’s creative videography edits produced by world-class local videographers Two Bearded Men, Jase Hancox Film and Diaries Downunder.

The evening will conclude with the Obsidian overall prizegiving, announcing which Team is the winner of the Edgar Challenge Trophy and interviews with the three team captains, Jossi Wells, Janina Kuzma and Sam Smoothy.

Winter Games NZ Obsidian is the highest profile snow sports event this winter, with the finest Kiwi talent competing over five epic challenges from 10 - 20 August. The Obsidian features 21 of our best New Zealand athletes, from Olympic medallists through to Freeride World Tour winners, skiers versus snowboarders, women versus men and freeride versus freestyle. It showcases the best of the best, at the top of their game.

Over the ten-day weather window, the three teams will be battling it out to win the Obsidian. In addition to the seven elite athletes there are two world class videographers embedded in each team to catch all of the action. The Obsidian is made up of five challenges; Big Air, Park Jam, Freeride, Mountain Shred and the overall video edits which are being seen for the first time at the Outdoor Film Event.

"We are stoked to be able to deliver the Obsidian event after what has been a tough year for the world and I am really looking forward to seeing how the creativity of the athletes and videographers comes together to showcase the incredible talent we have on offer in this beautiful region ", says Marty Toomey, CEO Winter Games NZ.

Opening the evening will be the premiere of mini documentary In Search of KÅura MÄ (White Gold). Discover why this small mountain town (WÄnaka) has become such a hot spot of international skiing and snowboarding, producing world champions and attracting skiers and boarders from around the globe. This feel good short film is a story of innovation, larger than life characters and the kiwi "can do" attitude.

Lake WÄnaka Tourism worked with WÄnaka local Hugh Barnard onboard as writer and director, sourcing 100’s of hours of archive footage, filming interviews, as well as creating new snow segments which have been spliced and woven together with animation, to create a fantastic snapshot from the very beginnings through to now.

"It really reflects what this town and our ski and snowboard community are about, right down to the fact that there were four generations working alongside each other to create this mini documentary," says Barnard.

Anyone who lives in Wanaka should really come down to check this event out, there will be lots of familiar faces, giveaways and some of the best skiing and snowboarding action caught on camera on show!