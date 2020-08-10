Nelson's own Fringe Festival spreads its wings

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - 06:00

Bay Landscapes Nelson Fringe Festival 2020 14 - 22 August @ NCMA, Nile Street, Nelson

Tickets from $13 + fees at Eventfinda | www.nelsonfringe.co.nz

It was looking unlikely there, for a moment. With the country shutting down and so many unknowns at play. But good luck has been on the side of the Bay Landscapes Nelson Fringe Festival 2020 from the start. The team were literally one day away from pushing ‘go’ on thousands of dollars worth of printing before things started to get dicey with the pandemic. They held off and now, months later, they have an incredible Festival spreading its wings and taking flight right here in Nelson. And the printing is all done and looks amazing, thanks CopyArt.

Artists are flying in from all over the country. Ben ‘Tito’ Caldwell (Social Distancing and How to Be a Stand-up Comedian) joins us from Fielding. Ren and Willow Lunicke (SHE + THEY), originally from Cascadia, are travelling from their home in the Waikato. A number of wonderful improvisers (The History Boy, Escandalo! and HugProv) are visiting us from Wellington. We have comic, musical and dramatic actors coming up from Christchurch (Ironing Man, The Cool Mum, BLUE Experience and Elusive). Hamilton (Museum Of This Morning), Palmerston North (Flat Earth) and Blenheim (A One Man’s Stand) are also sending cohorts and all of these talented people will join performers from our own creative region, Nelson/Tasman to deliver one flurry of a Festival.

Fringe Festivals are pretty cool. Tickets are generally affordable. This is definitely the case with this Festival. Tickets are from just $13 + fees per show. The shows on offer are often experimental, artists are taking risks and trying things out. Fringe is the place where newness is born and artists and audiences combine to push boundaries and craft something unique.

The Bay Landscapes Nelson Fringe Festival 2020 is a celebration of theatre and a demonstration of tenacity. Come along and be part of the thriving, surprising and playful event that is Fringe. Show our artists that their work is valued and join over 1000 others in helping this event to sell out.

The Festival’s Marketing Manager, Lisa Allan, who also happens to be the Co-founder of the Fringe tells us that ‘Nine shows are already full to capacity, many more are nearing their peak and some are waiting for you and your group of buddies to jump on in and show them you care… my picks? I’m super excited to see Elusive, I have worked with both of the actors in this show before and they are amazing. I’m also very keen on Museum Of This Morning. Jim Fishwick is a true gem, we’re lucky that he’s jumped the ditch from Australia (pre-lockdown) and that we get to see his mastery in action here. And, if I can have one more, it has to be A One Man’s Stand because Maurice Davies is sharing his perspective on Maoridom, raising children and being men in a shifting culture, I want to hear what he has to say.’

The Bay Landscapes Nelson Fringe Festival takes flight this Friday 14th August and rolls out until the 22nd. Tickets are cheap as chips from www.eventfinda.co.nz. Check out www.nelsonfringe.co.nz for the full programme or pick up a hard copy at NCMA or Bay Landscapes and Garden Centre.

Thanks to NRDA, the Nelson City Council, the RÄtÄ Foundation and all of our incredible sponsors, show adopters, donors, volunteers and supporters. #getyourfringeon