'Young theatre company's growing success in a renewing city'

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - 12:15

For One Night Only - 70 Of Christchurch’s Most Talented Performers Present He Says She Says

For the third consecutive year, Blackboard Theatre Collective (BTC) is bringing He Says, She Says to Christchurch audiences.

He Says, She Says sees artists donating their time to perform songs originally written for the opposite gender, and every year, a new selection of popular songs is presented. This year, performers will belt out powerhouse numbers including "Lady Marmalade" (Moulin Rouge), "Big Spender" (Sweet Charity) and "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" (Monty Python’s Spamalot).

General Manager of BTC, Jeremy Hinman, says this year the spectacular evening of entertainment will feature more than 70 local performers, accompanied by a live band, and judging by previous years, it’s likely to be sold out.

"In this current challenging COVID environment, we are finding that audiences are enjoying being out and about. We are so fortunate in New Zealand to have that freedom, and all of our recent productions have experienced very strong audience turnout." He says. "We always really enjoy putting on He Says She Says as it’s such a fantastic opportunity to unite the strong Christchurch theatrical community and raise funds for a deserving local charity or organisation."

Last year He Says She Says raised over $5000 for The Champion Centre. This year all proceeds will be going to The Piano, which provided free venue hire for last year’s production, and has helped artists get back on their feet by offering free venue hire over the last couple of months.

Fergus Inder, Fundraising Coordinator for BTC, says the ongoing support of The Piano has been invaluable.

"Their generosity has been instrumental in the establishment and growth of our own company, and they have also oï¬ered free venue hire for the past couple of months to help get artists back on their feet and help ensure the arts are thriving again in our city."