2020 Matariki Awards event postponed - Maori Television

|
[ login or create an account ]
Following the Government’s announcement that TÄmaki Makaurau will shortly return to Alert Level 3, and the remainder of Aotearoa to Alert Level 2, the decision has been made to cancel the kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) component of NgÄ WhetÅ« o Matariki - Matariki Awards scheduled for this weekend.
"In light of the Prime Minister’s announcement, we have made the decision to cancel this weekend’s Matariki Awards," says Shane Taurima, TÄhÅ«hÅ« RangapÅ« of MÄori Television.
"While the Government has signalled its intention to review Alert Levels in the coming days, caring for the safety and wellbeing of our community must remain the utmost priority at this time," Mr Taurima says.
MÄori Television will work with event partners to explore alternative options to recognise and acknowledge all finalists and Award recipients.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice