This Town tops New Zealand box office - NZ Film Commission

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - 14:12

This Town, which opened in 114 New Zealand cinemas on Thursday 6 August, is number one at the box office following its opening weekend.

The film, distributed by Madman Entertainment, is the first New Zealand film to release since the COVID-19 lockdown and made over $200,000 in the four-day period.

Written by David White and Henry Feltham, directed by White and produced by Kelly Martin, Aaron Watson and White, This Town follows a young man, acquitted of a crime, as he tries to rebuild his life while an ex-cop turned petting zoo owner convinced of his murderous tendencies, tries to prove his guilt.

Shot in rural Hawkes Bay, the film stars Robyn Malcom, Rima Te Wiata, David White and Alice May Connelly with support from a quirky cast of local extras.

Stuff reviewer Graeme Tuckett called the film, "…a clever, likeable, well-written and played, and occasionally inspired film," while RNZ’s Ali Ventura said, "This is going to be a classic Kiwi movie, up there with Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople."

In audience research conducted in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Palmerston North over the weekend audiences overwhelmingly rated the film excellent or very good, commenting that the film is feel-good, hilarious, and very Kiwi. For many, This Town was the first film they had seen in a cinema since cinemas re-opened post lockdown.

This Town can still be seen at cinemas across New Zealand in all areas at Alert Level 2 this week, including at Event, Hoyts and Reading, independent cinemas and those in the regions.

Funded by the New Zealand Film Commission, This Town is distributed by Madman Entertainment in New Zealand and Australia and sold internationally by Film Sales Company.