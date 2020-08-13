NZSO to stream Beethoven concert 14 August, 7.30pm

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - 17:02

NZSO to stream acclaimed Beethoven concert on 14 August. A critically acclaimed performance by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra of Beethoven’s beloved Seventh Symphony will be streamed to the nation on Friday 14 August at 7.30pm.

The streamed event captures every exciting moment from the 2017 concert by the Orchestra, led by NZSO Conductor Laureate Edo de Waart.

Critics hailed the performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 as a "revelation" and "delightful", which left "the audience in wonderment at what they had heard and seen".

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 is part of the NZSO’s popular Engage@Home series of streamed and live-streamed performances. The NZSO is streaming the performance on 14 August so New Zealanders can enjoy an orchestral performance while at home in Greater Auckland under Alert Level 3 restrictions, or under Alert Level 2 elsewhere in the country.

The performance can be viewed at live.nzso.co.nz.

Symphony No. 7 is one of the Beethoven’s greatest works, with the captivating second movement one of his most recognisable and moving achievements. The symphony has been used in many films, including The King’s Speech and X-Men: Apocalypse.

Since March the NZSO has streamed and live-streamed more than 50 performances and special events. Each has been enjoyed by many people, including viewers experiencing the NZSO for the first time. Many of the performances can be viewed On Demand at live.nzso.co.nz. These include the recent live-streamed concerts Spirit, Goldberg Variations and NgÅ« KÄ«oro… Harikoa Ake - celebrating togetherness, the Bach series Sei Solo, Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven, the Shed Series concerts Heritage, Voice and Speed, and Play Our Part, featuring NZSO players and international guests performing in their homes.

For families the NZSO has produced two new series. The four-part Storytime features New Zealand children’s books read by well-known New Zealanders to new music played by the NZSO. The 10-part Music Room is a selection of educational videos on music.