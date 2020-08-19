1 million win for one lucky Lotto player - Lotto NZ

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 23:11

A lucky Lotto player from Papamoa will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza in Papamoa.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

