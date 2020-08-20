Waitaki District Youth Council planning talent quest for October

Thursday, 20 August, 2020 - 11:44

We all know Waitaki’s got talent, but do YOU have a song waiting to be sung? Do you or your dance troop have moves, and not just like Jagger? Can you tell jokes, do magic tricks? Then it’s time to start practising for the 2020 Waitaki District Youth Council talent quest.

You’ll need to upload your audition video to YouTube (up to 1 minute in length), and then send the link to lkingan@waitaki.govt.nz by the 18th of September. The next step is inviting friends family, neighbours … pretty much everyone you know to the performance to be held in the Oamaru Public Gardens by the band rotunda on Saturday 10th of October.

Postponement date is 17 October, with the show relocated to the Opera House Auditorium.

Entry Categories include: Dance, Group, Instrumental, Vocal, Comedy and other talents

Age requirements: Group One- age 11-15, Group Two- age 15-24

Prizes: 10 major prizes up for grabs, each with the value of $100 cash and 10 other prizes up for grabs, each with a value of $50 in the form of vouchers from local businesses.

Everyone is welcome, in fact being there really counts because there will be a People's Choice trophy on the day so your presence will make all the difference.