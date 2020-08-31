Paakiwaha Promo 31st August 2020

Monday, 31 August, 2020 - 11:21

Tena koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband

Coming up on today’s show is Dr Rawiri Jansen gives the scoop on the new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Khylee Quince talks about the wahine MÄori imprisoned for 14 days for escaping managed isolation. Is there a double standard for Maori?

Co - leader of the MÄori Party John Tamihere talks about his decision to drop his party list ranking from 1st to number 7.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare will updating whanau with regular Covid updates over the next few weeks.

Willie Te Aho phones in live from the opening of a new housing development at Raukokore

Former Labour Party President Mike Williams talks illiteracy behind bars and the amazing results he's been seeing from inmates. Today marks the annivesary of Former PM Norman Kirk - Mike touches on the different governing styles of Prime Ministers past and present.

Ani Pahuru-Huriwai talks to Dale about the passing of Keri Kaa, acclaimed writer and Maori Language advocate, and the influence her mahi has had on the nation.

Tony Kemp is furious at the lack of MÄori and Pasifika Rugby League executives. He says if they're going to use them on the field, they should have a seat at the decision making table.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hÄkinakina

