Vanessa Delaine 'Forever and a Day'

Friday, 4 September, 2020 - 10:00

Celebrating 25 years since she wrote and recorded her album ‘One Girl Band 25 Years’ and its companion album ‘The 1995 Sessions’, Vanessa Delaine releases her third track ‘Forever and a Day’.

‘Forever and a Day’ is a lively, easy listening song with assurances that their love will last forever and a day. ‘Forever and a Day’ is track #3 on the ‘One Girl Band 25 Years’ Album and a bonus acoustic mix of the song is also on ‘The 1995 Sessions’ companion album. All instruments played by producer Glenn Langford. Recorded in Sydney in 1995 and remastered by Glenn Langford in 2020.

" ‘Forever and a Day’ is an absolute favourite of mine on the album and I was delighted when it was awarded Equal Third in the Tamworth Songwriters Awards (Lachlan Branch 1996) and a semi-finalist in the Tamworth National Song-writing Contest 1996" says Vanessa.

Vanessa has enjoyed success with her hit songs ‘How Can He Love You’ and ‘One Girl Band’ debuting in the Top40 Country Charts in USA, Europe and Australia. ‘One Girl Band’ peaked at #3 in Australia, #2 in Europe and #8 in USA, while ‘How Can He Love You’ peaked at #6 in Australia, #5 in USA and #21 in Europe.