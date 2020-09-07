Graffiato to be celebrated at Taupo Museum

Monday, 7 September, 2020 - 15:26

The Graffiato street art festival celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, with a special one-off exhibition.

The exhibition, Graffiato - 10 Years of Street Art, explores stories including the origins of the event, developments within the world of street art and the artists who have contributed to the collection of some 120 murals in Taupō, alongside artworks by some of those artists for sale.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen is delighted to partner with the Town Centre Taupo and Graffiato teams to recognise the decade of artwork.

"The Graffiato event is a unique and a fun part of our Taupo landscape and the museum is excited to host this exhibition in our galleries, she said.

Artists exhibiting include; D-Side, Gwil Yelz, Erin Forsyth, City, Component, Enforce 1, Swift Mantis, Toby Jenkins, Benjamin Work, Margarita Vovna, Freak, Flox, Beck Wheeler and TrustMe.

The exhibition is in the main gallery from September 26 - November 2.