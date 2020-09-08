Creating bubbles - Honest Liars Improv

|
[ login or create an account ]
"If you want your children to listen, try talking softly to someone else." - Ann Landers
Hello
Last Sunday saw another great show, even in Level 2, we managed to bring out the laughs.
The latest blog post is now up for reading where you'll find out just how we created bubbles.
October will be a busy month for us with the usual show at the Jam Factory (use the button below to book) and we will be starting a new round of Workshops. If you're interested in coming along to the Free Taster - reply back to this email and let us know.
Otherwise ....
Hope to see you at the next show;
Date: October 4th
Time: 7 pm
Jam Factory, Historic Village
Tauranga
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice