Creating bubbles - Honest Liars Improv

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 - 17:52

"If you want your children to listen, try talking softly to someone else." - Ann Landers

Hello

Last Sunday saw another great show, even in Level 2, we managed to bring out the laughs.

The latest blog post is now up for reading where you'll find out just how we created bubbles.

October will be a busy month for us with the usual show at the Jam Factory (use the button below to book) and we will be starting a new round of Workshops. If you're interested in coming along to the Free Taster - reply back to this email and let us know.

Otherwise ....

Hope to see you at the next show;

Date: October 4th

Time: 7 pm

Jam Factory, Historic Village

Tauranga

