Hullabaloo Children's Festival is on sale now

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 08:01

Batten down the hatches, the Hullabaloo Children’s Arts Festival is heading to Northland this October with a fun-packed programme of silliness and laughter. This festival is for the kids and the young-at-heart, dancing is compulsory, giggling is unavoidable…you have been warned!

This exciting new festival runs from Monday 5th October (School Holidays) until Sunday 25th October (Labour Weekend) and will present some of New Zealand’s most popular kids and family entertainers including Anika Moa, Captain Festus McBoyle and Chris Sanders of Angel Star. There will be puppet shows from The Magic Playhouse, theatre productions and outdoor movies on the biggest screen in the land!

Festival Director, Jackie Sanders says that the Hullabaloo Children’s Arts Festival is an opportunity for families to have some fun together. "Given the difficult year we have all had, we wanted to create something special for kids. It is important to bring these experiences to regions that often miss out and so we are excited that the very first festival will be in the Far North."

Hullabaloo will have its hub in Waitangi at the Waitaha Events Centre, but the festival is also heading out on the road. Jackie Sanders explains "Our aim is to encourage the domestic family market to make Northland the destination of choice during the School Holidays and Labour Weekend, it has been a tough time for local tourism as well as our event industry. There are hundreds of things to see and do in Northland for families, we have shows all around the region and in venues such as The Pioneer Village, giving people a chance to explore."