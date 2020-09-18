Three Maori themed exhibitions at MTG Hawke's Bay finalists for awards

Friday, 18 September, 2020 - 17:14

MTG Hawke’s Bay has done it again - become a finalist in the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards.

The regional museum is a finalist in no less than three categories of the 2020 awards, and all the exhibitions were sourced from its very own taonga MÄori collection which is cared for on behalf of the people of Hawke’s Bay.

Turuturu: Fingers, Feathers & Fibre is a finalist for the Spatial Design Colour Award, which recognises the innovative and creative use of colour.

Waka KÅrero MÄori is a finalist for the Public Good Award, recognising and celebrating work undertaken for the welfare of communities, while Rongonui - Taonga mai ngÄ tangata, ngÄ wÄhi, me ngÄ takahanga is a finalist for the Toitanga Award, which acknowledges the unique lineage and origin of MÄori storytelling and artistic expression.

There were a record number of entries to the Best Design Awards this year so it was a nice surprise for us to have three exhibitions selected as finalists across three different categories, says James Price, MTG Exhibitions and Facilities Coordinator.

"It reinforces the important role design plays in helping create meaningful and memorable exhibitions at MTG, and it is great to have that recognised at a national level. To have this announced during Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, MÄori Language Week, makes this extra special."

MTG Director Laura Vodanovich describes the announcement as delightful.

"To be finalists in three categories is testament to the high quality of what we produced and I’m exceptionally proud of the team here and what they deliver for the community. We know visitors have come back time and time again to view these particular exhibitions and we are looking forward to finding out the results in November."

This is the third time MTG has been a finalist in these particular awards, however, this is the first time the exhibitions have been sourced from its collections.

It reinforces MTG’s reputation as an award-winning facility, as it has also been a finalist, and winner in other awards in recent years.

The 2020 Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards winners will be announced at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on 13 November.