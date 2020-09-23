Ringa Toi Exhibition takes student art global

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 09:40

The Ringa Toi Student Exhibition 2020 has opened in Wellington, showcasing the artwork of secondary school students with a focus on Toi MÄori. "Ringa Toi champions talented young artists working in Toi MÄori, and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) coordinates the exhibition each year to celebrate the talent of our rangatahi" says Alex Bidois, NZQA Deputy Chief Executive MÄori.

The exhibition contains artwork from secondary school students around New Zealand, who are working towards NCEA levels 1 - 3. Artworks exhibited can include raranga, kÄkahu (wearable art), tukutuku, tÄniko, whakairo, kÅwhaiwhai, mahi-tÄ (paint, print, spray), uku, whakapakoko (sculpture) and mahi-matihiko (digital).

The Ringa Toi Student Exhibition is open to the public from 8.30am to 5.30pm every weekday until 2 October, at the Asteron Centre, 55 Featherston Street, Pipitea. There is no charge for entry.

"After the exhibition closes in Wellington, people will be able to ‘walk through’ it online, so students, teachers and whÄnau anywhere in the world can see the artworks; and find out more about the rangatahi who have created them," Mr Bidois says.

"This year, Ringa Toi will showcase 147 artworks from 125 students - a fantastic achievement, especially considering the disruption students have experienced as a result of COVID-19."

"Toi MÄori provides an important outlet to share our stories and express the beauty of MÄori art forms."

"Showcasing young artists encourages creative expression about our culture and history, while celebrating the survival of traditional art forms such as raranga," Alex Bidois says.