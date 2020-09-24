Wallace Art Awards finalists take over oOh! NZ screens in nationwide exhibition

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 13:02

Finalists in one of New Zealand’s most prestigious art awards will have their works showcased around the country as part of an oOh!media campaign with the Urban Art Foundation.

Works from artists Russ Flatt, Andrea Gardner, Brit Bunkley, Carmen Simmonds, Richard Darbyshire, Rosie Parsonson, Maryrose Crook, Kate van der Drift, Scott Gardiner, Darryn George and EDWARDS+JOHANN will be displayed across oOh!’s Street Furniture and Retail networks nationally over the next six weeks as part of the exhibition.

Nick Vile, oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager, said he was proud to be supporting the iconic awards as part of oOh!’s partnership with Urban Art Foundation.

"Now in their 29th year, the Wallace Art Awards are the longest surviving and largest annual art awards of their kind in New Zealand," he said.

"For the last three years, our relationship with Urban Art Foundation has been focused on bringing art to the public, so it’s great to be able to showcase works from such a diverse, committed and talented group of artists to the community, via our digital networks."

Andrew Hagen, Creative Director of The Urban Art Foundation, said with 2020 set to be remembered as one of the most difficult years in New Zealand history for those in the arts industry, supporting the artists with initiatives such as this was vital.

"Galleries have been closed, exhibitions delayed or cancelled, and the artists themselves have at times found it impossible to get the necessary supplies to be able to create," he said.

"Support for our artists at this time is therefore absolutely crucial, and in years to come when we look back at this period of our history, we will see the vast range of emotions caused by the pandemic reflected in their work.

"We thank the Wallace Arts Trust for allowing us to digitally display these amazing works on public thoroughfares."

The Manager of the Wallace Arts Centre, Matthew Wood, said oOh!’s extensive network was the perfect platform to display the diverse and powerful works of art.

"We are so pleased to be able to share these outstanding examples of contemporary New Zealand art with communities all around the country and continue to foster, honour and support our visual artists in what has been a really tough year," he said.