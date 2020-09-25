Bands wanted for New Year's Eve by Dunedin Council

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 11:07

The search is on for bands to entertain the crowd at Dunedin’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert in the Octagon.

Dunedin City Council Community Events Co-ordinator Marilyn Anderson says the DCC is looking for bands that can bring something special to the stage on what is a memorable night for Dunedin residents and visitors.

"It’s been a difficult year and we’re looking forward to people celebrating a fresh start together. This key city event is an all-ages concert and the chosen bands will be able to entertain a large and varied crowd."

A selection panel, made up of people of different ages and experience, will shortlist applicants and run a blind audition process for up to six bands. The panel will include DCC staff, a Dunedin Youth Councillor and a technical engineer.

Performances on the stage in the lower Octagon will be filmed and projected on to a screen in the upper Octagon during the evening. Entertainment starts at 8pm and ends just before the fireworks at midnight.

Past New Year’s Eve concerts have filled the Octagon, attracting crowds of more than 15,000 people.

Bands looking to audition need to supply examples of their music and information about the gigs they have performed. Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/nyebands2020 for detailed information on what is needed to apply.

The deadline for applications is Friday, 9 October.